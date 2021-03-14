"There can’t be one template for all" - VVS Laxman points out 3 reasons why India lost the first T20I

Batting legend VVS Laxman has delved into three 'huge mistakes' that cost India the first T20I against England. Laxman believes Virat Kohli's team faltered in their powerplay approach, while their decision to rest an in-form Rohit Sharma and their bowling combination in the game were wrong.

England made light work of the hosts with an 8-wicket trouncing in the first T20I as the much-vaunted Indian batting lineup managed a paltry 124-7 batting first.

While 'showing intent' had almost become a platitude before the game, Indian batsmen failed to execute the same on the field. Many, including captain Virat Kohli, tried to be aggressive from the get-go but lost their wickets cheaply in the process.

Writing in his column for the Times of India, VVS Laxman said the conservative, prosaic approach in the powerplay has worked for India in the past, something they should have stuck to.

"There can’t be one template for all. While there has been talk of conservatism in the way India have gone about things in the Powerplay, it’s a formula that has worked for them. By going against their grain and trying to tee off from the beginning, India didn’t do themselves any favours," said VVS Laxman.

VVS Laxman also didn't agree with Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the first two T20Is either, saying the move should have come at a later stage in the series.

"Especially when you are playing the best team in the world, it’s imperative to put out your strongest side. While the idea of giving game-time to Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul is laudable, the in-form Rohit Sharma should have played in the opening game. I’d love to see Rohit return to the side immediately," added VVS Laxman.

"India also got their bowling combination wrong" - VVS Laxman

Both India and England went with contrasting team combinations for the first game.

While England picked just one leg-spinner in Adil Rashid, India went with three tweakers. The visitors' move paid dividends as the seamers extracted more help from the two-paced wicket.

Pointing out the same, VVS Laxman said the third spinner was 'superfluous', and a seamer in his place would have been much better.

"I think India also got their bowling combination wrong. Even though Hardik Pandya has started bowling, they would have been better off with an additional seamer instead of a third spinner. There was no dew on Friday night; but listening to both the captains at the toss, it was clear they were wary of dew as the match went deeper. In any case, this track bore no resemblance to the dry deck on offer for the Test matches in Ahmedabad, so the extra spinner was almost superfluous," said VVS Laxman.

The second T20I of the 5-match series will kick off at 7 PM IST on Sunday, March 14.