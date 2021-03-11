"The squad we have right now is the most balanced": Virat Kohli on team composition for T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli, in a press conference before the T20Is against England, spoke about the team composition leading into the T20 World Cup 2021.

With just about seven months left to go for the tournament, the Indian captain still feels that there is a possibility for youngsters to break into the side.

With a major tournament to work towards, Virat Kohli said they have made some specific additions to the side to provide an X-factor in the batting department.

Kohli thinks they've got all the bases covered heading into the T20 World Cup. He added that it would be interesting to see how the young guns in the side seize their opportunities in this five-match series. This will be the last for Team India before the T20 World Cup.

"If you look at the squad and the additions we've made in this squad, we have tried to address a few things that we needed in specific - guys who can be x-factors with the bat and do things that are the need of the hour. These guys have done that in the IPL on a regular basis. We have covered all those bases. Now, it'll be interesting to see how they go about things in these five games as these are the only games we have as a team before the World Cup," Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli also gave a hint of what the squad could look like for the ICC event this year.

"I feel the squad we have right now, barring Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) who will come back whenever fit, is the most balanced."

Virat Kohli believes they can be more aggressive with the bat and play with freedom

Team India's batting approach in the T20 format has been a point of concern for quite some time now. Conservative batting in the first 10-12 overs and the lack of depth while having to go hard at the end has troubled the team in the past. One or two batsmen always had to ensure that they batted long and got a big score.

"There are many things we have spoken about. The kind of players we have added in the squad is to give our batting line-up more depth and not play in a similar pattern like we have played in the past."

Virat Kohli agreed that this had been a chink in their armor. But with the squad picked for this series and with depth in the batting, he believes they can play aggressive cricket from now on.

"We want to be a side that plays free cricket and not have any baggage about lack of depth. We have explosive batsmen in the team now who can change the game even if we are two or three wickets down. This time around, you'll see the guys being a bit more aggressive," Virat Kohli further added.