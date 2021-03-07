"Washington Sundar has the temperament of a top-order batsman" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said Washington Sundar has displayed the temperament of a top-order batsman in his few Test knocks.

The spin-bowling all-rounder played an unbeaten 96-run knock in India's first innings of the final Test against England. He missed out on a well-deserved maiden Test hundred when Ben Stokes dismissed Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in one over, with Sundar stuck at the non-striker's end.

"What I am really disappointed about are tha tailenders. They couldn't stay on for even a brief while. Suppose India were playing, needing 10 runs to win, wouldn't this have been a huge mistake." - Washington Sundar's Father — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 7, 2021

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman lauded Washington Sundar for showing impeccable temperament as a batsman.

"He used to play as an opener at the age-group level and he had a century in first-class cricket before this match. I feel he has the temperament of a top-order batsman. You can have the shots but your mindset decides if you can perform against a good bowler. The technique and footwork he showed against the bouncers clearly shows that he can become a complete player," said Laxman.

The former Indian cricketer highlighted Washington Sundar possesses an all-round game and termed him a "complete batsman".

"His strength is the off-side but he can play the pull shot also very well. The way he uses his wrists against the spinners and his feet to play the shots down the ground, I feel he is a complete batsman," added Laxman.

Washington Sundar will definitely be disappointed about missing out on a century: VVS Laxman

Washington Sundar played shots all around the park

While observing that Washington Sundar will be disappointed about failing to reach the three-figure mark, VVS Laxman reckons the 21-year-old will serve the Indian team as an all-rounder in all three formats of the game.

"The situation in which he had come to bat, six wickets had fallen and after that the partnership with Rishabh Pant and then with Axar Patel, he will definitely be disappointed. We all are disappointed because it hurts when a player does not get what he deserves. But he will get opportunities, it is a young career and he is a young player and he will definitely play the all-rounder's role for India in all three formats," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old pointed out Washington Sundar has all shots in the book and signed off by stating that his knock was as crucial as that of Rishabh Pant.

"It was an amazing knock, he is an all-round player. He can play the cuts off the back-foot, the drives, play on the up and can even go down the pitch to play the aerial shots. It was a complete knock. We discussed a lot about Rishabh Pant but you cannot forget his contribution," concluded Laxman.

Washington Sundar has had an excellent start to his Test career as a batsman, having scored 265 runs at an impressive average of 66.25. However, he would like to contribute more on the bowling front to seal a spot in the Indian team as an all-rounder.

Washington Sundar in Tests:



Ind: 161/5 & He scored 62 vs Aus

Ind: 265/5 & He scored 22 vs Aus

Ind: 192/5 & He scored 85 vs Eng

Ind: 146/6 & He scored 96 vs Eng#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1eyuKulT7l — Prannesh (@prannesh_45) March 6, 2021