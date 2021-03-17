Virat Kohli's innings is a lesson for any young batsman: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes Virat Kohli's knock in the third T20I against England is a lesson for any budding batsman.

The Indian captain's unbeaten 77-run effort helped the hosts reach a fighting score of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs. It was a great recovery after Team India were reduced to 86/5 in the middle of the 15th over.

While reflecting on Virat Kohli's knock during a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman termed it a lesson in building an innings for any aspiring cricketer.

"At one point it felt if India can score even 140 or not because so many wickets had fallen. But once again Virat Kohli deserves all the praise. The chase master showed his magic in the last match but today the way he first absorbed the pressure and then built the innings, it was amazing batting and a learning for any young batsman on how you show your magic under pressure and the way to pace your innings," said Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed Virat Kohli's partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hauled Team India out of a spot of bother.

"Three wickets had fallen and he knew there was desperate need of a partnership, so first with Rishabh Pant and then with Hardik Pandya. I liked the way he used the crease, he knew where the gaps are and played shots in those directions, not only fours but we also saw sixes raining," added Laxman.

Virat Kohli's knock was studded with eight boundaries and four sixes. He strung together a 40-run partnership with Pant, followed by a 70-run association with Pandya, with the Indian skipper playing the aggressor's role to perfection.

"There was a lot of dependency on Virat Kohli" - VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli held the Indian innings together

When asked why Virat Kohli started slowly before accelerating towards the end, VVS Laxman responded that it was an innings as per the demands of the situation.

"The reason for that is they were under pressure. He knew if another wicket had fallen, the team would have come under greater pressure and there was a lot of dependency on him," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old signed off by lauding Virat Kohli's brutal attack on England's premier pacers in the death overs.

"But the way he understood the situation, first played the grounded shots and then as the innings progressed we could see the change in the strike rate, we could see the aerial shots and not only in one or two directions, he hit boundaries and sixes around the ground and it was great to see that. The aggressive intent that was seen in the last few overs, that too against Mark Wood who was in good rhythm and then against Archer and Jordan, everyone would have enjoyed seeing that," concluded Laxman.

Virat Kohli scored only 28 runs in the first 29 deliveries he faced. However, in the last five overs of the innings, he smashed 49 runs off just 17 balls.