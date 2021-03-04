Watch: Washington Sundar removes dangerous Ben Stokes

India off-spinner Washington Sundar made a significant contribution to his side's cause by trapping England all-rounder Ben Stokes right in front in the fourth Test.

Stokes looked by far the best batsman for the visitors and had also reached his half-century comfortably in the first innings.

However, introducing Sundar into the attack was a masterstroke from skipper Virat Kohli. Sundar, who had bowled just four balls in the last Test, got the ball to turn and bounce right from ball one.

This created doubt in Ben Stokes' mind as he began to play for the spin. Sundar eventually got one to hold its line and Stokes was caught at the crease. The 29-year-old completely missed the line of the ball and was trapped LBW.

The left-handed batsman didn't even bother to review as he knew he was a dead duck.

Washington Sundar strikes 🎯



He has claimed the big wicket of Ben Stokes, trapping him in front for 55. England are 121/5!#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/30CMHXxVgM — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Click here for the video of Washington Sundar dismissing Ben Stokes

England opted to bat first after skipper Joe Root won another crucial toss. The hosts were up against it as the pitch looked great for batting. However, Kohli and his men rocked the visitors early.

Having lost their top three for just 30 runs, it was down to Ben Stokes to provide some stability to England's faltering innings. He first added 48 runs with Jonny Bairstow, and then another 43 runs with Ollie Pope to consolidate England's position.

Taking the odd risk of playing a big shot and using the reverse sweep to full effect, Ben Stokes was proving to be a menace for the hosts. Thus, his wicket was extremely crucial for Team India to take control of the game again.

Just when Stokes looked the most comfortable at the crease, Sundar produced a beauty to dismiss him. India will now try and put pressure on England to bowl them out below 200.

India's Test debutants since December 2020:



Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill

Navdeep Saini

Washington Sundar

T Natarajan

Axar Patel



The future looks bright 🌻 pic.twitter.com/DnKajHO0RK — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 4, 2021

England, on the other hand, will hope that their lower-order fires, as they would not want the advantage of the toss to be nullified.