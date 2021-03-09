Watch: Hardik Pandya middles the ball to perfection in net session ahead of England T20Is

After warming the benches in the Test series against England, Hardik Pandya will look forward to returning to the field for the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This 5-match T20I series will be vital for both teams because the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will happen in India later in the year. Pandya will be a crucial member of India's T20I squad, and the all-rounder has been gearing up for the England series with some excellent shots in the training nets.

Hardik Pandya posted a video on Twitter to update his fans about his preparations for the five T20Is in Ahmedabad. The Indian star timed his shots to perfection in the brief clip.

"Preparation done. Can’t wait to get on the field on 12th," Hardik Pandya captioned the 1-minute long clip.

Preparation done ✅🇮🇳

Can’t wait to get on the field on 12th 🌪 pic.twitter.com/Nyr6Bys2EF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 9, 2021

Hardik Pandya was the Man of the Series in Team India's previous T20I outing against Australia Down Under. The all-rounder did not bowl a single ball in the three T20Is, but he contributed 78 runs in three innings to ensure the visitors won the series 2-1.

Can Hardik Pandya continue his exceptional form in the series against England?

Hardik Pandya has not been so successful with the bat in home T20Is

While Hardik Pandya has been a match-winner for India in the limited-overs format, his numbers with the willow at home are not up to the mark. So far, Hardik has played 21 T20I matches on home soil, aggregating 135 runs at an average of 10.38.

His batting strike rate in overseas T20Is is 172.11, but it falls to 119.47 while playing at home. Generally, batsmen have better numbers at home. However, it is the reverse for Hardik Pandya.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His preparations definitely look solid, but it is to be noted that Hardik Pandya has not played a match since December 8, 2020.