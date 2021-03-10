Watch: Hardik Pandya practices his new bowling action ahead of England T20Is

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled only a few overs in the white-ball series against Australia. However, it looks like Hardik will roll his arm over often in the upcoming T20I series versus England.

Pandya posted a video of his training session ahead of the five T20Is in Ahmedabad. The clip majorly features Hardik's best shots in the nets, but the last 10 seconds have footage of his tweaked bowling action.

According to former Indian selector Devang Gandhi, Hardik Pandya has made a slight change to his action to reduce the chances of picking up another injury. Analyzing his new bowling action, Gandhi told PTI:

"It seems that he has reduced the length of his jump and in turn the stride is shorter. If you have a big jump, automatically, your stride will be longer and there will be more pounding on landing."

Why did Hardik Pandya stop bowling?

Hardik Pandya is one of India's top all-rounders right now. He could have played all formats regularly for the Indian cricket team, but back issues have kept him away from international cricket over the past couple of years.

Gradually, Pandya recovered and avoided bowling until he mastered his new action.

After not bowling a single delivery in IPL 2020, Pandya returned to the global arena during India's Australia tour last year as a specialist batter. He played all six white-ball games and bowled only four overs.

Hardik did not play a single Test match for India in the recent series against Australia and England.

Hardik Pandya regularly bowled his full quota in white-ball cricket.

Hardik Pandya will be keen to regain his fitness and play to his full potential in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Hence, to ensure that the all-rounder does not suffer further injury setbacks, the team management seems to have worked with him on his bowling style.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian cricket team uses Hardik Pandya in the five T20Is against England.