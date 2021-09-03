IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] 'Jarvo' returns to the cricket field, this time as a fast bowler

There seems to be no stopping 'Jarvo 69' - India's self-proclaimed first-ever white cricketer - from entering the ground in the ongoing Test series between England and India. The now-infamous prankster made his third appearance in as many games on the second afternoon of the Oval Test.

It all happened during the 34th over of England's first innings when comedian Daniel Jarvis entered the ground, this time as a fast bowler. The prankster came running towards the crease and ended up barging into non-striker Jonny Bairstow.

As a result, the proceedings had to be halted until the security got rid of the intruder.

Daniel Jarvis' third intrusion of the England-India series

'Jarvo 69' once again made his presence on the cricket field during the 2nd morning of the Oval Test

This is not the first time Jarvis has made an appearance on the field in an Indian shirt in the ongoing Test series. The comedian first shot into the limelight as he walked onto the field wearing an Indian shirt during England's first innings at Lord's.

Ten days later, he returned on the third day of the Headingley Test during India’s second innings. This time, Jarvis entered the field in full batting gear after India lost the prized scalp of opener Rohit Sharma.

He was eventually dragged off the field by security officials. Later, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club proceeded to ban Jarvis for life. But the prankster clearly has not learnt his lesson, once again breaking protocol to enter the field of play.

Meanwhile, England recovered from a mini-collapse in the Oval Test to take control of proceedings against Team India on the second morning.

England got off to a poor start on the second morning as Umesh Yadav removed both their overnight batsmen to reduce them to 62/5 inside the first hour.

However, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow launched a brilliant counterattack during the 2nd hour of the morning session to peg India back.

India’s bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj, were reckless in their line and length as they offered too many ‘hit me’ deliveries and the English duo obliged to the hilt, taking their team to a position of power in the match.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule