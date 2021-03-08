Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav enjoy leisure time in kids' area

Indian cricket team stars Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant had a blast off the field on Sunday afternoon in Ahmedabad.

The four Indian cricketers enjoyed their leisure time in the kids' area, playing with toys and remembering their childhood days.

Shikhar Dhawan posted a reel on Instagram where he could be seen riding a scooter, while Kuldeep Yadav was on a tricycle. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were busy throwing balls at each other.

Shikhar Dhawan mentioned in the reel's caption that even though all four cricketers were mature and grown-up now, they believed the child inside them should never die.

The Indian opener added that work had an important place in one's life, but at the same time, one should always take out time to enjoy and keep the soul happy.

The reel has since gone viral on Instagram. The brief clip featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant has gained over 500,000 likes and 2,500 comments in the last 24 hours.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant will return to T20I cricket this month

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant played a match-winning role for India in the Test series

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant did not play in Team India's previous T20I series against Australia. However, both are part of the squad for the upcoming five T20Is against the England cricket team.

Even Shikhar Dhawan, who is not a member of the Test squad, is set to feature in the T20Is.

India recorded a hat-trick of Test wins in the recently-concluded series against England. The home side will be keen to continue in the same vein when they battle England in the game's shortest format.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the five-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma holds the world record for the most hundreds in T20I cricket, while Rishabh Pant is the only player to score an international ton at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how the two Indian batting stars perform in the India-England T20I series.

Do you think that century is among Rishabh Pant's finest knocks so far? Rohit Sharma thinks so. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4tuTjWu3rb — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021