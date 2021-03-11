Watch: Virat Kohli gets into the groove before England T20Is

Virat Kohli sweated hard in Team India's net sessions ahead of the series against England. The Indian skipper posted a reel on Instagram featuring the best shots of his practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Although Virat Kohli has not played a big knock for a long time, he has chipped in with some crucial runs in the T20I format. Looking forward to the five T20Is versus the England cricket team, Virat captioned his reel:

"New week, new format, same mission. Let's get it."

Virat Kohli's Instagram reel received over a million likes inside an hour. The post also gained close to 13,000 comments, highlighting the Indian skipper's immense popularity on the social media platform.

Speaking of Virat Kohli's recent performances, he did not have a memorable series with the willow against England. Team India won the series by 3-1, but Kohli could not touch the three-figure mark even once.

Unfortunately, Kohli lost his wicket for a duck in two innings of the series.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of touching the 3,000 T20I runs landmark

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20I cricket.

Virat Kohli currently holds the number one position on the list of batsmen with the most T20I runs worldwide. The Indian captain has scored 2,928 runs in 79 T20I innings.

Advertisement

Kohli can become the first-ever batsman in T20I cricket history to aggregate 3,000 runs if he manages to score 72 runs in the five T20Is against England.

Since he has an average of 31.45 in T20Is versus England, Kohli should accomplish the feat mentioned above in Ahmedabad this month.

The first T20I of the India vs. England series will take place tomorrow night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli performs against Eoin Morgan's men.