Watch: Virat Kohli plucks a one-handed stunner to send back Adil Rashid

Indian skipper Virat Kohli plucked arguably the catch of the series in the third India-England ODI in Pune.

In the 40th over of England's innings, Shardul Thakur came over the wicket to right-hander Adil Rashid. The bowler delivered a slower ball on a good length which stuck on the surface.

Rashid, trying to steer it on the off-side, went early on the shot and the ball lobbed to the left of Virat Kohli at short cover.

The skipper scampered swiftly and dived to the hilt to snatch the ball inches above the ground. Virat Kohli's reaction was as priceless as his catch and can be seen in the following video:

Virat Kohli has caught many brilliant catches in that infield position - including in the IPL - and this one is certainly right up there.

Adil Rashid batted solidly for 19 and Virat Kohli's blinder broke a gritty 57-run partnership between him and Sam Curran for the eighth wicket.

After the dismissal, England has been reduced to 257-8 after 39.2 overs, chasing India's 330.

Sam Curran the only set batsman after Virat Kohli's stunning catch

Sam Curran

After losing the toss, India put up a below-par total of 329 on a flat Pune wicket. Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya all scored half-centuries. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, got out cheaply for 7.

It seemed England could blow away this target in the canter but the bowlers brought India back into the game.

Senior pro Bhuvneshwar Kumar took out the openers early before Shardul Thakur brought out his cutters to pick up Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and finally Adil Rashid.

However, the match still hangs in the balance. At the time of writing, Sam Curran is well set after his half-century and until he's there, the visitors will have a glimmer of hope.

The youngster has played many frustrating knocks against Virat Kohli's men in the past and the hosts will hope that he doesn't repeat that in this all-important decider.