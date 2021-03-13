“We don’t even argue over setting the field” - Adil Rashid on his understanding with Eoin Morgan

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has revealed that he shares such a strong bond with limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan that they argue over field settings.

Setting fields is something that can often cause disagreements between a bowler and a captain. However, according to Rashid, he has complete trust in his captain Eoin Morgan and vice-versa.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the second T20I against India on Sunday, the leg-spinner shed light on his relationship with England’s limited-overs captain. Rashid said in this regard:

“I know him since 2009. We played together back in 2009 in the T20 World Cup. And when I came back in (to the team), he kept it very simple for me, which was very good. He told me what my job in the team is - 'what we expect from you is try to create chances'. As simple as that.”

The 33-year-old further said about his captain:

“As time went on, he had more confidence in me. Our relationship just grew to a stage that, when a field is set, we don’t really have any arguments or disagreements. I fully trust in him. He has definitely got my backing.”

Eoin Morgan a level-headed captain: Adil Rashid

The leg-spinner further described Eoin Morgan as a level-headed leader and someone who displays very few emotions irrespective of the match situation. Analysing Eoin Morgan’s leadership qualities, Rashid explained:

Advertisement

“I think it is his presence as a leader (that stands out). He keeps things very simple. He is very positive. I think the biggest strength from his side is his emotions. He shows very little emotions. If things are not going well with a team or a bowler or a batsman, you never see him down or throwing his hands around. And vice-versa, if things are going very well, you won’t see him very excited. He is very level-headed. That’s what definitely stands out with him as a captain, as a leader.”

Eoin Morgan's England beat India by eight wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad to take the series lead. Rashid played a key role in England’s triumph, sending back Indian captain Virat Kohli for a duck.

IT20 best figures for @JofraArcher



Describe his performance in just one word...



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SBW9up5Ijh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 13, 2021

The second T20I of the five-match series starts in Ahmedabad on Sunday.