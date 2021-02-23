"We probably have the best bowling attack in the world" - Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli reckons that Team India have the best bowling attack in the world. The Indian captain is confident that he has a bowling attack capable of dealing with whatever challenge comes their way, no matter the colour of the ball.

In his pre-match press conference before the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad, England captain Joe Root opined that if the conditions are favourable for seamers, the visitors could have the advantage.

However, Virat Kohli begs to differ, instead believing that his bowlers have the wherewithal to trouble the opposition regardless of the conditions on offer.

"We probably have the best bowling attack in the world among other teams. So we are not really bothered by what the ball might bring anything different to the table. We are ready for anything that comes our way," Virat Kohli said.

"Not bothered by what the strengths and weaknesses of the English team are" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has said that Team India back their strengths and do not pay unnecessary heed about the opposition.

Although Team India lost 4-1 to England in the away series 2018, their bowlers dominated the hosts, managing to bowl them out regularly.

So, Virat Kohli believes that even if conditions favour swing bowling, the hosts have the firepower to put pressure on the opposition.

"There are many weaknesses in the opposition side as well if you are keen to exploit them. Our focus will be solely on our team, not bothered by what the strengths and weaknesses of the English team are. We have beaten them at their home as well, where the ball does way more, and we have also bowled them out every time, " Virat Kohli stated.

The third Test begins on February 24th at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the series poised at 1-1, neither team could yield an inch, as a place in the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Lords in London is at stake.