“We rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in tough situations” - Rohit Sharma

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has hailed experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his game-changing effort of 2 for 15 in the fifth T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the Man of the Match for his heroics as England were restricted to 188 for 8 in a chase of 225. The Indian medium-pacer has now made a successful comeback to the Indian team after a long injury layoff. He had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last year's IPL and missed the entire Australia tour.

Praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a virtual press conference post-India's series win, Rohit Sharma said that the 31-year-old has been there and has done it all before. He said in this regard:

“Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) has been here for long enough, and he has done really well for us in the shorter formats. He is still one of our leading bowlers. In this particular lineup, he is our leading bowler. We need to put the responsibility on him a lot more, come the crucial overs. He has accepted that responsibility pretty well. He bowled the crucial overs at the start and then towards the back end.”

Rohit Sharma added that things were not easy considering the amount of dew on the field, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought all his experience and a calm head into play.

“It was not easy at all considering the amount of dew that was there on the field. That is what someone like Bhuvi has done over the years for us. We can count on him and rely on him in situations like this. He has done it for a number of years for us, and he continues to do that. I hope he stays fit and in form, which will really augur well for us as a team,” Rohit Sharma further said.

Good to be back and contribute to the team: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a perfect start as the hosts set out to defend their tall score of 224. He cleaned up the in-form England opener Jason Roy for a duck as the batsman went for a wild hoick.

The medium-pacer then returned to break the 130-run stand between Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan, having the former caught in the deep for 52.

Speaking after he was awarded the Man of the Match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that he was happy to be back and make a contribution for the team.

“Good to be back and contribute to the team. Feeling good body-wise, bowling with the new ball and death bowlers. So, good to take wickets. When you get a wicket with the new ball, it gives you confidence,” Bhuvneshwar Kumar said.

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Jos Buttler, England’s chase crumbled, and the visitors went on to lose the match by 36 runs, in the process, conceding the series 2-3.