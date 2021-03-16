'We want to embrace batting first and putting runs on the board' - Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that he too would have bowled first after losing the toss and being sent into bat in the third T20I in Ahmedabad.

At the same time, Kohli stated that batting first and putting up a good score is definitely an aspect of the game they are looking to improve.

Speaking at the toss, Virat Kohli said:

“Honestly, I'd have chosen to bowl first as well. Having said that, you have to embrace what you do even after losing the toss. We want to work on this aspect of our game where we bat first and put big runs on the board and defend them against a quality batting lineup. It's an exciting challenge for us.”

According to the Indian captain, the series is well poised at 1-1, and England will surely look to come back hard at them. Virat Kohli added that India would have to remain at their best to get the better of the No. 1 T20I side in the world.

India made one change to their team for the third T20I, as Rohit Sharma came back in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Explaining the decision, Virat Kohli said:

“Surya (Surakumar Yadav), unfortunately, has to make way for Rohit (Sharma). He's going to open with KL (Rahul) and Ishan (Kishan) will bat at No.3.”

Crowds an added advantage, but we are professionals: Virat Kohli

Conceding that the team prefers playing in front of fans due to the emotion and passion they bring in, Virat Kohli added that Team India would take a professional approach into the remaining three games. He said:

“Obviously, crowds are an added advantage because it adds so much more to the game and the environment and the emotion and passion of the game. But having said that, you have to be professional. To come up against the top team in his format, you have to be at the top of your game. We have other things to focus on, batting first, putting runs on the board, defending well against a quality side, who is going to come hard at us. We have certain goals to achieve.”

Elaborating on his decision to bat first after winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan explained:

“We are going to chase. The wicket looks good, good covering of grass. Different soil (red), possibly short on one side and a little but more humid today. Given the way the series has panned out so far, whoever has played best has won the game (with a wry smile). So, it’s a matter of bringing in a collective performance to play a really good game of cricket and get the win.”

Eoin Morgan also spoke about his milestone 100th T20I appearance and said it's a special day for him and his family.

“Delighted that I have been given an opportunity to lead these special group of players,” he added.

England also made one change to their team, with Mark Wood coming in for Tom Curran.