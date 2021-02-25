What is England's lowest Test total against India?

Virat Kohli and co. shot down England's 2nd innings in the Ahmedabad Test for just 81 runs. This was England's lowest-ever total in a Test match against India.

England's previous lowest-total against India came at the Oval in the famous Test win of 1971. BS Chandrasekhar had picked up 6 wickets for just 38 runs to bundle out the home side for 101 in their 2nd innings.

Subsequently, India chased down that target of 173 runs in 101 overs with four wickets to spare to take home the series - their first-ever in England.

Overall, England's lowest total in an innings is 45 runs which was recorded against arch-rivals Australia in 1887.

Interestingly, the second-most recent entry in the top-10 of this list is England's last pink-ball Test, played in Auckland against New Zealand in 2018. Tim Southee and Trent Boult had wreaked havoc with their swing bowling to bundle out the visitors for just 58 runs.

How England were bowled out for just 81 in Ahemdabad?

Ravichandran Ashwin recorded his 30th fifer in Ahmedabad.

Joe Root's 5-wicket haul in India's 2nd innings had left the Test wide open. However, the visitors couldn't cling on to the slight advantage for much.

It was left-arm spinner Axar Patel who started the proceedings for India, picking up two wickets from the first three balls. Last innings' top-scorer Zak Crawley, and Jonny Bairstow both returned to the pavilion for ducks.

Advertisement

After a mini-partnership between Root and Dom Sibley, Patel struck again to send back Sibley and followed it up with Root's wicket. Patel also completed his first international 10-wicket haul with the England captain's LBW dismissal.

Although it was Patel who cleaned up the top-order, Ravichandran Ashwin made sure that the tail didn't wag. The off-spinner took his 30th five-wicket haul and accounted for the wickets of Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer, and Jack Leach inside his 15 overs.

No batsman scored more than 25 runs, failing to counter the sharp turn, bounce and accuracy of the Indian spinners.

Virat Kohli then gave the ball to Washington Sundar at the stroke of dinner. Sundar didn't disappoint and dismissed England's No. 11, James Anderson, caught behind for a duck.