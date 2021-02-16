What is Team India's biggest margin of victory in Tests?

Team India suffered a morale-shattering defeat in the first Test against England. However, they showed character and bounced back in style, registering a 317-run victory versus the English side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The win was Team India's biggest (in terms of runs) in Chennai.

Speaking of Team India's most dominant wins in Tests, the Virat Kohli-led outfit recorded a 337-run victory against South Africa in Delhi during the 2015 home season.

That win stands as the Indian cricket team's biggest victory (in terms of runs) in Test cricket history.

The other entries on this list are also from the last 13 years only. Team India crushed New Zealand by 321 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore five years ago. Back in 2008, India defeated Australia by 320 runs in Mohali.

🏏



India beat England by 317 runs — their biggest win ever against England!



India's biggest wins (by runs)

🔹 337 v South Africa

🔹 321 v New Zealand

🔹 320 v Australia

🔹 318 v West Indies

🔹 317 v England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/svGp5tUAcM — Sagar Aggarwal (@AggarwalSagar) February 16, 2021

Two years ago, Team India recorded its biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) by beating West Indies by 318 runs at North Sound. The most recent victory over England stands right below the win versus West Indies on the all-time list.

Team India registers its biggest win against England

Debutant Axar Patel picked five wickets in the second innings

As mentioned ahead, Team India has registered even bigger wins than the recent one against England. However, they were against different opponents. England have always been a challenging rival for India in Tests.

Before the 2021 Chennai Test, Team India had never beaten England by a margin of 300 runs. India's biggest win against England was by 286 runs, recorded at Leeds in 1986.

The third Test of the ongoing series between India and England will be a day-night affair at the renovated Motera Stadium. It will be interesting to see if England can script a comeback after the massive defeat in Chennai.