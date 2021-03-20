"What a treat!"- Twitterati erupts as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma open for Team India

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be opening the innings for Team India together for the first time ever in the 5th and final T20I against England in Ahmedabad. The 32-year-old said at the toss that he will be replacing an out-of-form KL Rahul at the top of the order.

The 28-year-old misses out after having a horrible series with the bat and will be replaced by left-arm sensation T Natarajan, giving the hosts six bowling options to work with.

Fans react to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma opening together

Fans on social media are absolutely buzzing at the prospect of seeing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat together at the top of the order. They also believe that the right decision has been made, given Rahul's form.

Here is what they had to say about Virat Kohli's decision to open:

#ViratKohli as a opener in t20s:-



Innings:7

Not out:0

100s:0

50s:1

Highest score:70

Runs:198

Avg.:28.29

Strick rate:146.67



His strick rate is best as opener among all other positions. Hope he will do well in this knockout match.🤞#INDvsENG #INDvEND #Cricket — Siddharth (@Siddharth_24_) March 20, 2021

#ViratKohli and #RohitSharma opening!! Am I the only one who is so excited to see both are firing at the top of the order from Ball 1☺️#SKY takes guard at number 3🤩#INDvENG — Srinivash Gurumayum (@SrinivashGURU) March 20, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan - KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma - KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan - KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli



For the first time in their history, India has tried four different opening pairs in a T20I series or tournament.#INDvENG — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) March 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/HXopO0w3TP — Sai (@imsrb77LFC) March 20, 2021

Virat Kohli will open alongside Rohit Sharma tonight. What a treat to the fans... The Indian skipper also confirmed that SKY will bat at three.#INDvsENG Rohit and Virat 🇮🇳❤️ — Yajuvendra Singh (@yajuvendra_) March 20, 2021

Virat Kohli will become the fifth Indian batsman to open the batting this series - that's the most for an Indian side in a T20I series, and the equal most for any Full Member nation. #INDvENG — cricworlds.com (@CricworldsC) March 20, 2021

Virat Kohli finally found some form in this series as his blazing innings of 73* and 77* showed why he is arguably the best batsman across all three formats. But many believed that the No. 4 position wasn't ideal for a player of his class and potential.

He has also had tremendous success opening the batting in the shortest format, having done so for RCB in that magical 2016 IPL season, where he hit a ridiculous four centuries and amassed 973 runs. Thus, Kohli opening with the explosive Rohit could be a match made in heaven.

T Natarajan was also sensational in his debut T20I series Down Under, where he picked up six wickets and was excellent at the death. He will surely bolster the Indian bowling attack, giving them an extra weapon to attack the formidable England batting line-up.

Team India seemed to have found the formula for speeding up the innings while batting first in the last game. They will be hopeful of a similar performance this time around too, as a huge total is needed because of the dew factor.

With the series tied at 2-2, this game promises to be an absolute humdinger.