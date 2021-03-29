When was the last time England won an ODI series in India?

England could have had their greatest ODI moment in India. The Three Lions could have lifted the World Cup in front of a capacity Eden Gardens in 1987, but that Mike Gatting reverse sweep still haunts them.

At the same venue, 29 years later, England would lose the opportunity to win another World Cup, this time in the T20 format, after Carlos Brathwaite hammered four sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over.

Could-be-great moments have remained the order for England in limited-overs cricket in India. A similar pattern followed on Sunday as seven runs separated England from the ODI series trophy.

England have been the best white-ball side since their revamp in mid-2015. Even a revamped England have now lost two ODI series in India (2017 and 2021).

England’s only series win in India

The only time England have won an ODI series in India was in the 1984-85 season. The 4-1 scoreline doesn’t tell us how close the series was.

England won the second ODI in Cuttack after the match was called off due to bad light after 46 overs, with England being 0.08 runs ahead of the required rate. England sealed the fifth and final ODI in Chandigarh by seven runs.

Despite England claiming the series, Ravi Shastri was adjudged the Player of the Series for being the highest run-getter and wicket-taker (223 runs and six wickets).

For England, Mike Gatting (209 runs) and Allan Lamb (153 runs) were the difference-makers. England have played 66 ODIs in India (including tournaments), winning 26 and losing 39.

England’s lowest ODI success in any country

In contrast, India have won 53.75% of their ODIs in England.

England in ODI series/tournaments in India

All bilateral series in the above table are between India and England.

Even in T20Is, England have won a solitary series in India, and that was a one-off T20I in 2011. They drew level 1-1 in the 2012-13 series after Eoin Morgan’s last-ball six. England lost the T20I series 2-1 in 2016-17 and 3-2 in 2020-21.

