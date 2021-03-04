Why is Jofra Archer not playing the fourth Test against India? 

Jofra Archer played two of the first three Tests in the ongoing series between India and England. He was in the match squad for the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but the visitors did not include him in their playing XI for the final Test match.

England skipper Joe Root said at the toss that Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad had made way for Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence. Initially it was thought England wanted an extra batting option and a spin-bowling option after their defeat in the previous match.

However, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has now disclosed Jofra Archer's injury issues.

"Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course," an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Jofra Archer suffered a stress fracture in his right elbow last year as well. The English pacer would have missed the Sri Lanka Test series in 2020 had the COVID-19 pandemic not interrupted the proceedings.

The ECB medical team will be keen to ensure Jofra Archer attains full fitness ahead of the white-ball series. The England cricket team will play five T20Is and three ODIs against India later this month.

Jofra Archer is not the only Englishman facing issues ahead of the white-ball series

Jofra Archer's teammate Ben Stokes is a part of the playing XI in the ongoing fourth Test between England and India. However, the ECB stated Stokes had an upset stomach in Ahmedabad. Still, he made himself available for the final Test and even scored a fifty on Day 1.

England scored 205 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and batting first in Ahmedabad. James Anderson removed Shubman Gill in the final phase of the opening day.

The England cricket team will be looking to end this series with a win. The visitors will also expect Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to be 100% fit for the ODIs and T20Is.