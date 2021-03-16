"Why is KL Rahul still in the team?"- Twitterati fumes after yet another failure from the opener

KL Rahul's horror run with the bat continues as he has been cleaned up by England pacer Mark Wood for a duck in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. The 28-year-old has scored just a solitary run in the three games so far in this series, and alarm bells are surely ringing as far as his place in the T20I side is concerned.

Rohit Sharma also wasn't able to make a successful comeback in the Indian T20 team, as he was dismissed for a scratchy knock of 15 runs off 17 balls. This has again put huge question marks on whether the pairing of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is the ideal one to go with into the T20 World Cup.

Fans on Twitter slam KL Rahul over his poor form

Fans on Twitter were already unhappy when skipper Virat Kohli dropped Suryakumar Yadav, who didn't even get a single delivery to face on his debut. The move to back Rahul definitely has backfired and Indian supporters did not hold back in questioning his poor form.

First KL Rahul

Then Rohit sharma

Now Ishan Kishan...



Every indians right now:-#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/g8Jp7ImK3K — Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) March 16, 2021

1,0,0 by KL Rahul in the T20 series - his poor run continues. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2021

Me seeing KL Rahul dismissed early again 🙁 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MYs2Bco5AB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 16, 2021

Need Mayank Agarwal to send a video of him scoring plenty of runs so KL Rahul starts looking to overtake him. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 16, 2021

#INDvENG

KL Rahul And Ishan Kishan Got Out In The Early Of Innings.



Shikhar Dhawan: pic.twitter.com/a6ZOQlelKu — Amardeep Shah🇮🇳 (@sanskariamar) March 16, 2021

KL Rahul may take the suggestion about his strike rate seriously if RBI tells him to. Kyunki RBI kehta hain... — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 16, 2021

Jagah modi ki ho to Rahul kaise chal skta hai 🙆#KLRahul #INDvENG — Rahul Jain (@realRahuljain) March 16, 2021

KL Rahul last four innings in T20Is:



0(2) vs Aus

1(4) vs Eng

0(6) vs Eng

0(4) vs Eng#KLRahul 💔😭

pic.twitter.com/C6PXhQWO5B#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/rgRsXBtJQd — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 16, 2021

In a country where cricket is played in every gully, school and almost every house, one has to wonder if #KLRahul is the best we can offer? #Ahmedabad — Pallavi (@Pallavi16233740) March 16, 2021

The way kl rahul is playing is worrying signs for india, he is neither playing shots nor taking singles,he is just looking to defend and thats not gonna win you world cup,better give chances to other players @klrahul11 #INDvENG #klrahul #kohli — thinlesdorjay (@thinlesdorjay) March 16, 2021

Who called him aryabhatt and not kl rahul#INDvsENG #NarendraModiCricketStadium — Mr.Bauva (@BadmashBauva) March 16, 2021

KL rahul after playing 1 over #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VWxYxmM7Gw — Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) March 16, 2021

India were put into bat by England skipper Eoin Morgan and this has always been an Achilles' Heel for the hosts in T20Is. For the second time in three games, India found themselves 3 wickets down already after the powerplay.

The constant chopping and changing from Kohli is certainly not helping India's cause. With the T20 World Cup only seven months away, it is high time the hosts found a settled batting line-up and a potent bowling combination.

Moreover, their lack of awareness on how to pace the innings while batting first needs to be addressed as soon as possible. Is KL Rahul the best answer to India's opening woes? Who should bat in India's middle-order? Only time will tell whether the hosts will find proper answers to all these burning questions.