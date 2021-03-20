Michael Vaughan explains why India favorites to win 5th T20I 

Michael Vaughan feels that Team India are favorites to win the fifth T20I against England. Vaughan argued that unlike the visitors, India have won while batting first and second.

Virat Kohli's team defied the toss advantage on Thursday to win the fourth T20I by eight runs and level the series at 2-2. The hosts did so in emphatic fashion, defending 185 on a batting-friendly wicket with a dew-slicked ball.

Interacting with Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said:

"Going into Saturday's game, India will be favorites because they have won both ways. England have only won one way which is chasing. They haven't managed to bat first and win the game."

The former England captain went on to explain why the result also bodes well for cricket as a whole.

"It is a good result for cricket because India have won it the hard way. The conversation over the last few games has been that you win the toss in India and you win the game. Well, India have won batting first. They got a decent score on the board by playing with great power and skill. And then with the ball in hand, they only had 5 bowling options and the dew came down they bowled those cutters... England needed one innings of substance, one of over 70 from an individual and they would have gone over the line. But full credit to India, absolutely outstanding," Vaughan added.

So it looks like the T20 World Cup in India could be won by the best Tosser !!!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2021

It was only the fourth instance of a team winning a T20I game in India since January 2019 while batting first. The remaining 12 matches were all won by chasing sides.

"Ishan Kishan will open the batting for me" - Michael Vaughan

Ishan Kishan

Advertisement

Speaking on India's top-order conundrum, Michael Vaughan picked youngster Ishan Kishan over KL Rahul as his opener for the fifth T20I.

"Well, KL Rahul doesn't play[if Ishan Kishan is fit and ready]. Simple. You can't look at this other than a one-off game and who's the best player at the minute, who's playing with the most clarity and confidence. Ishan Kishan will open the batting and for me, KL Rahul is not being thrown out of the team forever. But just at this stage, he's not playing with confidence, he's struggling for form. So Ishan Kishan will come out to open the batting with Rohit, more Mumbai Indians, there you go!" explained Michael Vaughan.

While KL Rahul has struggled for consistency this series, Ishan Kishan smashed 56 on his international debut in the second T20I.

The series decider will start at 7 pm IST on Saturday, March 20.