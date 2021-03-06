Why Michael Vaughan is still not convinced about India being the best Test team

Despite India's convincing series win over England, former English skipper Michael Vaughan is still not convinced about India being the best Test team in the world.

India hammered England 3-1 in the recently-concluded four-match Test series, winning the fourth Test on Saturday by a comprehensive margin.

Praising India for their impressive Test series win, Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter:

“India have been far too good ... the last three Tests they have absolutely hammered England.”

However, in the same tweet, he added:

“If they can win in England, they are without doubt, the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG.”

India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, clinching the match in under three days. Rishabh Pant hammered a hundred, while Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 96.

With the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel claimed five wickets apiece in the second innings as England rolled over for a paltry 135. Dan Lawrence (50) and skipper Joe Root (30) were the only English batsmen to provide any semblance of resistance.

India have been far too good ... the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England ... If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

Michael Vaughan questions England's rotation policy

Earlier in the day, Michael Vaughan raised questions about England’s controversial rotation policy, asking why they rested so many players in a marquee Test series. Posting a tweet in this regard, he pointed out:

“Just a reminder that England will be at full strength for all the T20 s & all players available for the whole IPL. Why did England choose to rotate so much in Test cricket against the best in the world?”

Following England’s defeat, Root defended his team's rotation policy but admitted that they will have to look at ways to implement things in a better manner in the future. Root said the following in a post-match interaction:

"It would be silly not to look at it and try and improve it for the next series, the next tour. It is difficult, as a captain, you want all of your players available all of the time, but in the current climate it is just not possible. We have to look at cricket this year as a whole package. There is so much cricket, and it's important that while bubbles are still around, we continue to look after the players. We have to get away from running guys into the ground until they fall over."

Advertisement

Just a reminder that England will be at full strength for all the T20 s & all players available for the whole IPL ... Why did England choose to rotate so much in Test cricket against the best in the world ?????? #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021

Apart from Michael Vaughan, another former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has also been critical of England’s decision to rotate key players for the India series.