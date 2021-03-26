"Why Rishabh Pant over SKY?" - Twitterati reacts to India's playing XI for 2nd ODI

Rishabh Pant makes his comeback into India's ODI playing XI after more than a year for the second game against England in Pune. The 23-year-old replaces Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the series after dislocating his left shoulder in the last game.

Many thought Iyer might be replaced by fellow Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who made a stellar international debut in the T20Is just a week ago. The 30-year-old also has a healthy List A record, averaging 37.5. So a few eyebrows were raised when Rishabh Pant received the nod ahead of Suryakumar.

However, given Pant's recent form in red-ball cricket, some would argue that his ODI return was on the cards. KL Rahul replaced the southpaw as India's first-choice wicket-keeper in ODIs.

Fans on Twitter react to Rishabh Pant's inclusion:

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions about seeing Rishabh Pant back in the ODI fold. Some believe it is the right decision since the 23-year-old has an X-factor and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs.

Others feel Suryakumar Yadav was unlucky to miss out. They questioned the Indian team management's decision to let Pant don the gloves in ODIs as Rahul had been their first-choice wicket-keeper. Here is what they had to say:

Rishabh Pant will be keeping for India in the second ODI. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul will be batting at No.4 today, Rishabh Pant to bat at No.5 and do the Wicketkeeping. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2021

At the age of 23 this boy sees all the ups and downs in his carrier. After test, t20 now selected for ODI. #RishabhPant — सचिन लोंढे (@Plaidsachin) March 26, 2021

Why Rishabh Pant in place of Shreyas Iyer ? Why not play a pure batsman like Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubhman Gill or Ishan Kishan ? Just asking. #ENGvIND @BCCI — Chuman Das (@chumandas) March 26, 2021

Why Rishabh pant over SKY ....? — Ambed Gaurav (@AmbedGaurav) March 26, 2021

This Indian Management is Absolute Dumb!

If U have invested in KL Rahul for keeping, Why will Rishabh Pant keep the wickets suddenly?

Let Rishabh play as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer only, Once Iyer is back, It is his Deserving place to again take over. Will KL again Keep then? — Aditya Pandey (@Tweet_by_Aditya) March 26, 2021

#SKY Is not in the squad.....@imVkohli i like you but this was not a decision to be made....@RishabhPant17 has played a lot of odi cricket..but we want to see surya's perfomance as well.....he's(rishabh pant) really a good cricketer. But you always choose your favourite.... — Vikrambharara (@Vikrambharara1) March 26, 2021

Ah.... Tough to be KL Rahul. Did really well batting at 5 and keeping wickets. Now he'll again have to change his batting position and give up wk role for Pant. Have to feel for him. #INDvEND #KLRahul #RishabhPant — Shashi Preetham (@spg0319) March 26, 2021

#RishabhPant is overrated he is nothing

Don't compare him with MS Dhoni — #modi_jawab_do (@hansrajmeena000) March 26, 2021

Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the side as a wicket-keeper will see Rahul come in at No.4. After a sub-par T20I series, the 28-year-old made a crucial 62* in the first ODI. With Rahul back in form, Pant will need to step up and convert his little cameos into big scores.

The visitors, on the other hand, are without the services of their talisman Eoin Morgan. Stand-in skipper Jos Buttler will have his task cut out to marshall his troops against a rampaging Indian side who comfortably won the first ODI.

While the hosts will look to seal the series in the second game itself, England will be hoping the likes of Buttler and Ben Stokes fire today.