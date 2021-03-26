"Why Rishabh Pant over SKY?" - Twitterati reacts to India's playing XI for 2nd ODI

Rishabh Pant makes his comeback into India's ODI playing XI after more than a year for the second game against England in Pune. The 23-year-old replaces Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the series after dislocating his left shoulder in the last game.
Many thought Iyer might be replaced by fellow Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who made a stellar international debut in the T20Is just a week ago. The 30-year-old also has a healthy List A record, averaging 37.5. So a few eyebrows were raised when Rishabh Pant received the nod ahead of Suryakumar.
However, given Pant's recent form in red-ball cricket, some would argue that his ODI return was on the cards. KL Rahul replaced the southpaw as India's first-choice wicket-keeper in ODIs.
Fans on Twitter react to Rishabh Pant's inclusion:
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions about seeing Rishabh Pant back in the ODI fold. Some believe it is the right decision since the 23-year-old has an X-factor and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs.
Others feel Suryakumar Yadav was unlucky to miss out. They questioned the Indian team management's decision to let Pant don the gloves in ODIs as Rahul had been their first-choice wicket-keeper. Here is what they had to say:
Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the side as a wicket-keeper will see Rahul come in at No.4. After a sub-par T20I series, the 28-year-old made a crucial 62* in the first ODI. With Rahul back in form, Pant will need to step up and convert his little cameos into big scores.
The visitors, on the other hand, are without the services of their talisman Eoin Morgan. Stand-in skipper Jos Buttler will have his task cut out to marshall his troops against a rampaging Indian side who comfortably won the first ODI.
While the hosts will look to seal the series in the second game itself, England will be hoping the likes of Buttler and Ben Stokes fire today.