Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India

Shubman Gill suffered an injury on his left forearm.
Shubman Gill suffered an injury on his left forearm.
Ayush Chaurasia
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Advertisement

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has not taken the field on Day 4 of the second Test match against England. Gill suffered an injury to his left forearm on Day 3 and has been taken for a precautionary scan.

Shubman Gill usually stands as a close-in fielder in Test matches. As is often the case, close-in fielders get hit a lot with the ball.

The BCCI medical team is assessing the Indian opener's situation and gave an update on Twitter which said:

Team India have had a stroke of bad luck with injuries in the past few months. They'll hope that Shubman Gill recovers in time for the third Test match which starts on 24 February in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill suffered two failures with the bat in the second Test in Chennai, scoring 0 and 14. However, in his short career, the right-handed batsman has impressed everyone with his technique and batting prowess.

The Indian opener made his name in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80 in his debut series. His magnificent knock of 91 in the final Test helped India to break Australia's dominance at the Gabba.

Who could replace Shubman Gill?

Mayank Agarwal in a training session.
Mayank Agarwal in a training session.

India have only announced their squad for the first two Tests, and the BCCI will pick a new team for the final 2 Tests of the series. If Shubman Gill fails to recover in time, Mayank Agarwal could be a like-for-like replacement for the 21-year-old.

Advertisement

Mayank Agarwal has fallen down the pecking order after he failed in the Australia series. However, the Indian star averages 99.50 in home Tests, scoring three hundred in the process. The likes of KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw might also be in the reckoning, but Agarwal is a frontrunner if Gill cannot recover in time.

Published 16 Feb 2021, 11:36 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shubman Gill Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी