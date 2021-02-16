Why Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 for India

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has not taken the field on Day 4 of the second Test match against England. Gill suffered an injury to his left forearm on Day 3 and has been taken for a precautionary scan.

Shubman Gill usually stands as a close-in fielder in Test matches. As is often the case, close-in fielders get hit a lot with the ball.

The BCCI medical team is assessing the Indian opener's situation and gave an update on Twitter which said:

UPDATE - Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ph0GJsqpFi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Team India have had a stroke of bad luck with injuries in the past few months. They'll hope that Shubman Gill recovers in time for the third Test match which starts on 24 February in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill suffered two failures with the bat in the second Test in Chennai, scoring 0 and 14. However, in his short career, the right-handed batsman has impressed everyone with his technique and batting prowess.

The Indian opener made his name in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80 in his debut series. His magnificent knock of 91 in the final Test helped India to break Australia's dominance at the Gabba.

Who could replace Shubman Gill?

Mayank Agarwal in a training session.

India have only announced their squad for the first two Tests, and the BCCI will pick a new team for the final 2 Tests of the series. If Shubman Gill fails to recover in time, Mayank Agarwal could be a like-for-like replacement for the 21-year-old.

Mayank Agarwal has fallen down the pecking order after he failed in the Australia series. However, the Indian star averages 99.50 in home Tests, scoring three hundred in the process. The likes of KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw might also be in the reckoning, but Agarwal is a frontrunner if Gill cannot recover in time.