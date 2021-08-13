IND v ENG 2021: Why are Team India wearing red caps on Day 2?

Team India came up with a wonderful gesture on the second day of the Lord's Test against England as they decided to don red caps in solidarity with the Ruth Strauss Cancer foundation.

Ruth Strauss, the wife of former England captain Andrew Strauss, passed away in 2018 after a long battle with lung cancer. Following the death of his wife, Andrew Strauss reached out to former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, who also lost his wife Jane due to breast cancer.

Andrew Strauss then set up the Ruth Strauss Cancer Foundation, which 'aids families facing the death of a parent and drives the need for more research into non-smoking lung cancer.'

The second day of the second Test at Lord's between England and India is being celebrated as the 'Red for Ruth' day. Apart from Team India, the commentary team, spectators at the venue and the England cricket team have also decided to use red colour in their clothing.

Team India's dominance on Day 1 against England

Team India thoroughly dominated the hosts on the first day of play in the second Test match. After being put into bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put together a marvelous stand of 126 runs.

Rohit Sharma was the aggressor in the partnership and scored 83 runs before James Anderson dismissed him with a peach of a delivery. Soon after, the 164-Test veteran also managed to send Cheteshwar Pujara back into the hut after he managed to find his outside edge.

After the two quick wickets, KL Rahul partnered with captain Virat Kohli to put together a good partnership. The Karnataka batsman also registered his 6th Test century.

However, towards the end of the day, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Ollie Robinson after he was found wanting in the corridor outside the off-stump. The 32-year-old scored 42 runs from 103 balls before he was dismissed.

India finished the day with a total of 276/3 in 90 overs. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 127 while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is at the other end batting on 1.

We usually share videos of wickets and boundaries 🏏



But today, things are more important than a slower ball or cover drive 🔴



Let’s all go #RedForRuthpic.twitter.com/ps8FyabHJE — England's Barmy Army | #RedForRuth 🔴 (@TheBarmyArmy) August 13, 2021

