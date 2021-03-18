"Ye konse angle se out hai bhai?"- Twitterati fumes as Suryakumar Yadav is controversially adjudged out

Suryakumar Yadav's dream international batting debut came to a controversial end as he was adjudged to have been out on 57, caught at deep fine leg by David Malan off the bowling of Sam Curran.
Playing some scintillating shots, Suryakumar Yadav announced himself on the international stage and looked set to probably get a hundred.
However, his near-chanceless innings came to a premature end, thanks to a dodgy decision from the on-field umpire.
Fans on Twitter erupt after Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal
Replays showed that there might be a debate about whether some part of Malan's right hand was under the ball, as it was closer to the grass.
However, since there was no conclusive evidence for overturning the soft signal (out), the third-umpire had to go with the on-field decision.
Fans on Twitter were absolutely furious as they felt Suryakumar Yadav was batting beautifully. They certainly believed some part of the ball had touched the grass and the 30-year-old should have been given not out.
This unfortunate dismissal has yet again sparked a debate about whether the soft signal by the on-field umpire and umpire's call must be scrapped altogether.
Many questioned the use of technology if the on-field call was to eventually be given undue importance in such controversial situations. Nevertheless, fans hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his sensational innings. Here is what they had to say:
Although Suryakumar's controversial dismissal will be a hot topic for quite some time, it doesn't take away from the fact that it was an absolutely sensational knock by someone playing his first international innings.
The 30-year-old's fearless, counter-attacking strokeplay floored the visitors. Given that he hadn't batted on his debut and was dropped in the next game, there could have been immense pressure on Suryakumar Yadav's shoulders while batting.
However, his first-ball six off Jofra Archer was enough to show how he was going to go about his innings. With six boundaries and three sixes, Suryakumar has proved to be a genuine contender for a place in Team India's T20 World Cup squad.