"Ye konse angle se out hai bhai?"- Twitterati fumes as Suryakumar Yadav is controversially adjudged out

Suryakumar Yadav's dream international batting debut came to a controversial end as he was adjudged to have been out on 57, caught at deep fine leg by David Malan off the bowling of Sam Curran.

Playing some scintillating shots, Suryakumar Yadav announced himself on the international stage and looked set to probably get a hundred.

However, his near-chanceless innings came to a premature end, thanks to a dodgy decision from the on-field umpire.

Fans on Twitter erupt after Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal

Replays showed that there might be a debate about whether some part of Malan's right hand was under the ball, as it was closer to the grass.

However, since there was no conclusive evidence for overturning the soft signal (out), the third-umpire had to go with the on-field decision.

Fans on Twitter were absolutely furious as they felt Suryakumar Yadav was batting beautifully. They certainly believed some part of the ball had touched the grass and the 30-year-old should have been given not out.

This unfortunate dismissal has yet again sparked a debate about whether the soft signal by the on-field umpire and umpire's call must be scrapped altogether.

Many questioned the use of technology if the on-field call was to eventually be given undue importance in such controversial situations. Nevertheless, fans hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his sensational innings. Here is what they had to say:

Suryakumar Yadav waited for years to this moment, batting for Team India and when he batted for the first time - scored fifty from just 28 balls including 6 fours and 2 sixes. What a knock, SKY. pic.twitter.com/7ezWQdlMe6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2021

This is OUT?! In what world!!!

Just how long are his fingers...smh!🤯🤯🤯



Poor umpiring, really really poor. #INDvENGt20 #IndvEng



Suryakumar Yadav was not out, ☮️. pic.twitter.com/TF8rlaEtCt — Utkarsh T. (@CriticalMindX) March 18, 2021

How can umpire Anantha Padmanabhan give the soft signal as OUT while standing 70 yards away from fielder? How were the slow-mo replays not conclusive enough?



The fingers were clearly not underneath the ball. Absolute shambles. Shocking.



Well played Suryakumar Yadav!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CqCbRNDjAO — Megha Goel (@MeghaGo34160138) March 18, 2021

Fielder tho Chapati banara hai be

Not Out Hai #suryakumaryadav#INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/w0G598R1PW — Prem Kaniki (@Premmssss) March 18, 2021

There was No conclusive evidence still the Batsman had to get out. Sometimes the players really suffer coz of Third umpire's confusion 🤦‍♀️ #NOTOUT #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/MqCOZ1hMyP — Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) March 18, 2021

Both Suryakumar Yadav and the Zomato delivery guy had to suffer because there was no conclusive evidence. — Valar V Fox 💢 (@The_Sarcastic_V) March 18, 2021

Although Suryakumar's controversial dismissal will be a hot topic for quite some time, it doesn't take away from the fact that it was an absolutely sensational knock by someone playing his first international innings.

The 30-year-old's fearless, counter-attacking strokeplay floored the visitors. Given that he hadn't batted on his debut and was dropped in the next game, there could have been immense pressure on Suryakumar Yadav's shoulders while batting.

However, his first-ball six off Jofra Archer was enough to show how he was going to go about his innings. With six boundaries and three sixes, Suryakumar has proved to be a genuine contender for a place in Team India's T20 World Cup squad.