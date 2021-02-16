"You can call it whatever you like, the fact of the matter is that we were outplayed" - Joe Root

England captain Joe Root credited the Indian team for their impeccable performance after England suffered a 317-run defeat in the second Test in Chennai to level the series.

The visitors struggled on a raging turner at the Chepauk, mustering a meagre 134 in response to India's 329. Chasing an improbable 482 to win, England folded up for 164 in their second essay.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Joe Root admitted that his team were comprehensively outplayed in all three departments of the game, saying in this regard:

“Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. On day one we could have been a bit tighter, squeeze the game a bit more and make it harder for them to score. From day two, it was a very difficult wicket to bat on.”

England had come into the second Test high on confidence after a facile 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue.

However, Joe Root's men faced a different challenge in the second Test, one where they were found wanting. The much-talked-about Chepauk pitch was seemingly tough to bat on, as it spun from day one.

However, powered by a belligerent 161 from Rohit Sharma, the hosts put up a decent first-innings score. England mustered a weak reply, conceding a massive 195-run lead, and were always playing catch-up from there.

We would have certainly liked to bat first: Joe Root

Asked about his thoughts on the pitch where the ball turned prodigiously from Day 1, Joe Root conceded that England were outplayed by India, who deserve credit for an all-round performance.

"You can call it whatever you like, the fact of the matter is that we were outplayed. The toss was an important one, don't think it necessarily changed who's going to win the game. We would have certainly liked to bat first" Root said.

Joe Root lavished praise on India for grabbing the opportunity with both hands, and admitted that he and his team were not up to the mark in the second Test.

"India made the most of the opportunity, and we didn't perform well enough in our first innings" Root said.

Root, however, is hopeful of a fightback from his team going into the two remaining Tests of the series in Ahmedabad.

"We have been very good at learning. That's why we have had some success away from home in recent times" he said.

With the loss, Joe Root's men slipped to fourth in the World Test Championship standings. They need to win both Tests in the ongoing series to qualify for the Lord's final, while a series win will suffice for the hosts.

If the series ends in a draw, Australia will take their place in the summit clash.