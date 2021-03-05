“You have to premeditate reverse-flicks” - Rishabh Pant on daring stroke against James Anderson

While Rishabh Pant deserves all plaudits for his stupendous hundred on Friday, it was his reverse-flick off pacer James Anderson that particularly grabbed eyeballs.

In the 83rd over of India's first innings in the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Rishabh Pant audaciously reverse-lapped Anderson over the slips for four to move into the 90s.

Speaking at the end of the second day’s play, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman told host broadcasters Star Sports about that bold but risky stroke:

"You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way, you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head-on. I like to make the team win, and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy," said Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant smashed 101 off 118 balls with the aid of 13 fours and two sixes. The second of his two maximums, coming off Joe Root’s bowling, brought up his third Test century.

Anderson had his man late in the day but not before Rishabh Pant put India firmly in the ascendancy.

Plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit: Rishabh Pant

Although Team India ended the day with the upper hand, they were in serious trouble early on after losing quick wickets. India, in fact, were reeling at 80 for 4 when Rishabh Pant joined Rohit Sharma out in the middle.

Revealing India’s gameplan when he went out to bat, Rishabh Pant revealed:

"The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well, respect them, and take the singles, that was on my mind.”

On how he plans his innings in general, Rishabh Pant provided a sneak peek:

"I like to play the situation, and I just see the ball and react -- that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game. The team's plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that."

Apart from scoring a magnificent hundred, Rishabh Pant also featured in a 113-run partnership with Washington Sundar (60 not out).

India went to stumps at 294 for 7 for a first-innings lead of 89 runs. Axar Patel (11 not out) was giving company to Washington Sundar at the end of the second day’s play.