Yuzvendra Chahal becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal has overtaken Jasprit Bumrah to become the most successful Indian bowler in T20I cricket history. The leg-spinner achieved this feat by dismissing Jos Buttler in the ongoing first T20I against the England cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Heading into the T20I series versus England, Yuzvendra Chahal had 59 T20I wickets, the same as pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The two bowlers jointly held the record for the most T20I wickets by an Indian, but now Chahal is at the top with 60 wickets.

Playing his 100th international match for India, Yuzvendra Chahal did not get off to a good start after Virat Kohli handed him the ball in the third over. Jason Roy welcomed him with a maximum over wide long-on. Two balls later, Roy smacked Chahal for a four.

The English opener attacked Chahal again in his second over. Roy took 13 runs off four deliveries before the Indian leggie bounced back by trapping Jos Buttler in front of his stumps on the final delivery.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a match-winner for the Indian T20I team

Yuzvendra Chahal has achieved equal success home and away (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Yuzvendra Chahal became a regular member of the Indian T20I side after the team management decided to play with more attacking options. Chahal formed a fantastic partnership with Kuldeep Yadav in the first phase of his career.

While Yadav is no longer a part of the Indian T20I team, Chahal has continued to trouble the opposition batsmen with his leg-spin. So far, he has taken 60 wickets in 46 matches. Interestingly, he has scalped 30 wickets each at home and overseas.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely the hosts will be able to recover after Jason Roy's onslaught in the initial overs of the first T20I between India and England. You can follow the live scorecard of the first India vs England T20I here.