"A lot of young Indian players can learn so much from Joe Root"- Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has lavished praise on Joe Root as the Englishman continued his rich vein of form with a scintillating double hundred. Gambhir believes that a lot of young Indian players can learn from Joe Root on how to play spin even though he is not a batsman from the subcontinent.

Joe Root continued to thwart Indian bowlers on Day-2 of the Chennai Test before getting off Shahbaz Nadeem for a magnificent 218, setting England up for a tall first-innings score.

Gautam Gambhir talked about how batting in the heat of Sri Lanka and Chennai is never easy, saying in this regard:

"When you are playing in that kind of heat, Sri Lanka is not an easy place to get those big hundreds, Chennai is not that easy place even if we are in February right now. But it's never easy in Chennai. Look at the concentration level that goes along with skill; People can learn a lot how to play spin, especially from Joe Root. It isn't only about learning to play spin from Indian batters; it's about learning from whoever does well. " said Gambhir on ESPNCricinfo.

Gambhir further added in this regard:

"Joe Root is a prime example, and a lot of young Indian players can see that it's not important to be a subcontinent player to dominate in the subcontinent, you need to have high-quality skills, and you can learn so much from Joe Root here."

1⃣5⃣0⃣ for Joe Root! 🔥



5⃣0⃣ for Ben Stokes 👏



Just moments after being dropped by Ashwin, Stokes brings up his half-century, while Root achieves his latest landmark!



England 337-3 🏏



Follow our #INDvENG live blog 👇 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 6, 2021

When Ben Stokes faced the Indian bowlers on Day 2 of the first Test, the hosts seemed to be in the game, as the left-hander offered a few half-chances. However, it was a different case with Joe Root; his impeccable defence and shot-making offered no sniff to India.

"It's concentration plus skill," Gautam Gambhir lauds Joe Root

The former Indian star also praised Joe Root for his hunger; the England captain has now scored three back-to-back 150+ scores in as many Tests.

"When people speak about him not being in the fab four or fab five, ultimately that is never the case. No individual wants to be rated like that, and they just want to contribute. Look at the hunger, 228 in the first Test match against Sri Lanka, then 186 and now 156 not out, it's concentration plus skill," added Gambhir.

Joe Root had indicated after the first day that England would eye a score of around 600-700 in the first innings.

The visitors have already put up 500 on the board; with the pitch beginning to show signs of uneven bounce, India could have their task cut out when they come out to bat.