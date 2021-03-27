Would like to do better with the new ball: Prasidh Krishna

After India's 6-wicket loss against England in the second ODI in Pune, pacer Prasidh Krishna has said that he would like to perform better while bowling with the new ball.

Despite Prasidh Krishna taking two wickets, England cruised to a series-levelling win, chasing down a mammoth 336-run target with more than six overs to spare.

Prasidh Krishna, who had impressed with a four-wicket haul in his debut game, said in the post-match press conference that he needs to further improve his game. He said in this regard:

"Personally, I would like to start better, I would like to improve on how I've been starting with the new ball. Most of the runs I gave away today were bad bowls bowled by myself, so I think I would go back and work on such things.

England 337 for 4 from 43.3 overs and Prasidh Krishna went for just 58 from 10 overs with 2 wickets - Biggest positive in this series. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

Our execution with the ball could have been better: Prasidh Krishna

While conceding that the English batters were too good on the day, Prasidh Krishna observed that the Indian bowlers failed to execute their plans in the face of the onslaught.

"I think our execution could have been slightly better. Yes, we committed mistakes, but yes, we should have done better, but they batted well too,"said Prasidh Krishna.

After being put in to bat first, KL Rahul's stylish century (108 off 114 balls) and contrasting half-centuries by captain Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls) and Rishabh Pant (77 off 40 balls) helped India pile up 336/6 on the board.

But for the second match in a row, the hosts' bowling attack had no answers to the England openers, Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls) and Jason Roy (55 off 52 balls) produced a stunning exhibition of free-flowing batting as the duo put on their third successive 100-run partnership against India.

Jason Roy and Johnny Bairstow's Partnership against India in Last 3 ODI match:



•160 (22.1 Overs).

•135 (14.2 Overs).

•102 (16 Overs).#INDvENG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 26, 2021

Even after Roy's brilliant run-out by Rohit Sharma, there was to be no respite for the Indian bowlers, as Ben Stokes (99 off 50 balls) made merry.

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (0-84 off ten overs) and Krunal Pandya (0-72 off six overs) were in for some special treatment. Stokes smashed the former for three consecutive sixes before bludgeoning 28 runs off the very next over bowled by Krunal Pandya.

Highest Economy Rate by Spinners in an ODI inns (min: 15 overs of spin)



10.05 by NZ vs Eng, Oval, 2015

9.75 by Ind vs Eng, Pune, TODAY*

9.05 by Ind vs Aus, MCG, 2012



*Kuldeep & Krunal conceded 156 runs in 16 overs. #IndvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 26, 2021

Prasidh Krishna offered a glimmer of hope by taking two quick wickets, but it turned out to be too little too late on the day.

The third and final ODI of the three-match series starts in Pune on Sunday.