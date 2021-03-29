"Incredible knock by Sam Curran to bring us close" - Jos Buttler after losing ODI series vs India

England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler showered praise on Sam Curran after the allrounder nearly pulled off an impossible run chase with his back-to-the-wall knock of 95*.

However, the Indian bowlers managed to hold their nerves to eke out a thrilling seven-run victory to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Chasing India's 330-run target, England seemed out of the contest when Curran came out to bat in the 26th over with the score reading 168/6.

But the left-handed Curran refused to give up and kept taking on the Indian bowlers to carry England to the brink of an impossible win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jos Buttler made special mention of Sam Curran's 'incredible' knock while congratulating hosts India on winning the highly competitive ODI series.

"A fantastic game, both sides made some mistakes but played some brilliant cricket. We witnessed an incredible knock from Sam Curran to nearly get us over the line, but congratulations to India on winning," Jos Buttler said.

The innings to remember forever from Sam Curran - England was 168 for 6 while chasing 330 runs then scored unbeaten 95 runs from 83 balls including 9 fours and 3 sixes but lost the match by 7 runs. The fightback will be talked for many years. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/c607ThTzDL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2021

Buttler, who scored 15 runs in the match before being trapped lbw by Shardul Thakur, said that his team had learned a lot despite losing the series with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

"We've learnt a lot as a side and seen many guys stand up and take the lead. These are the conditions we will face in the near future in the World Cup. It's a great experience for the young guys to play a top-class side like India and they will be better cricketers for it," Buttler added.

Sam Curran did well to take the responsibility and showed great character: Jos Buttler

Advertisement

NICK HOULT: Sam Curran's heroics in vain as England fall just short in third and final ODI #EngvIND | @NHoultCricket https://t.co/E64jIS5g0f — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) March 28, 2021

Even though India set England a 330-run target thanks to the fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64), England would have believed that they could chase it down owing to their fearless batting line-up.

"We didn't bowl that well at the top, gave away easy boundaries, but dragged it back only to be pegged back by Pant and Pandya, but we restricted them well enough", said Buttler.

But things kept falling apart, as none of their top seven batsmen, except Dawid Malan, managed to cross fifty. Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/42) and Shardul Thakur (4/67) did the bulk of the damage.

If not for Sam Curran's brave knock and his twin fifty-plus run partnerships with Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, England would have been out of the contest quite early.

While ruing the lack of big partnerships at the top, Jos Buttler said that he and his teammates were 'very proud' of Curran for taking responsibility and showcasing his 'abundant qualities' to almost get them over the line.

Advertisement

"We didn't have those big partnerships to take us over the line. But Sam Curran did well to take responsibility and take a lot of the strike and it took great character to play the way he did, and he has those amazing qualities in abundance. I know he will be disappointed he didn't get us over the line, but we are all very proud of him and his performance," Buttler concluded.

Even though Sam Curran could not take England to victory in the end, the 22-year-old was still adjudged the 'Man of the Match' for fighting a lone battle under pressure.

Sam Curran player of the match. Truly deserved. Played his heart out. Had many people on the edge of their seats! If England won today I’d have just given the trophy straight to Sam. #INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 28, 2021