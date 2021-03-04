These are the hardest conditions I have faced as a batsman: Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has rated the conditions during the ongoing India-England Test series as the 'hardest' that he has faced in his Test career of 71 matches. The England all-rounder was left frustrated once again after getting dismissed to a ball that did not turn from an off-spinner.

England squandered the toss advantage on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at Ahmedabad. They were bundled out for 205 with the Indian spinners accounting for eight wickets.

Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 55 and did not fall to his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin. However, he once again got out to an off-spinner from a ball that went down straight, with Washington Sundar the beneficiary this time.

Voicing his frustrations at the day’s press conference, the Durham cricketer said:

“It was very frustrating. I played two-and-half hours and tried to avoid getting out to a straight ball and then ended up getting out to a straight ball," said Stokes. "I have played 71 Tests now and have played all around the world. I can say that these are the hardest conditions I have faced as a batsman.”

We need to progress as individual batters when we return to India: Ben Stokes

Barring the first innings of the series on a placid Chennai track, the English batsmen have struggled to find their feet in the series. The 205 on Thursday is their highest score in six innings. Ben Stokes is the only batsman other than Joe Root and Rohit Sharma to have amassed over 200 runs in the series.

However, it hasn’t been a happy outing with the bat for Stokes as he has managed only 201 runs at a strike rate of 28.71. None of the other English batsmen have even crossed the 150-mark.

“It’s about finding your own way. You need to regroup as a team to analyse what you could do better,” said Ben Stokes. “We go from here as individuals, and when we return here next time, we need to see how, as individuals, we have progressed and contribute as a batting group."

"I have a game plan for my batting which is different from Joe Root, whose game plan will be different from Dom Sibley. It’s the outcome of those game plans together that will determine the batting success," noted Stokes.

India have already gained the upper hand in the ongoing fourth Test. If India avoid defeat and win or draw the series, they will qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s in June.