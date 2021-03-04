Virat Kohli involved in a heated argument with Ben Stokes

Team India captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggression on the field. He doesn't like to take the backseat and enjoys giving it back to the opposition. In the fourth Test between India and England, the 32-year-old was involved in a heated exchange of words with English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Mohammed Siraj got the better of England captain Joe Root in the 13th over, following which Ben Stokes came out into the middle to join Jonny Bairstow.

Mohammed Siraj was understandably pumped after dismissing Root, and welcomed Stokes with a flurry of good deliveries. The Indian pacer took an aggressive approach and even exchanged a few words with the batsman at the end of the over.

Virat Kohli didn't seem happy about the exchange, or something Stokes said to Siraj, and progressed to have a word with the all-rounder himself. Stokes and Kohli were involved in an extended discussion, which even seemed heated at one point, forcing the umpires to intervene. Both umpires, Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma, tried to calm down the situation in between the overs.

One of the things you'll love about Virat Kohli. He'll always come in defence of his team members. pic.twitter.com/4Tkm2d5aEA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2021

Virat Kohli and co. strike early

England won the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and decided to bat first.

While the hosts replaced Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Siraj, the visitors brought in an extra batsman in Dan Lawrence. Dominic Bess returned to the XI as well as Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer missed out.

England lost both their openers, Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley, early on in the innings with Axar Patel getting the better of the duo. England skipper Joe Root was next to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

Siraj added another wicket to his kitty, trapping Jonny Bairstow leg before after lunch. England were 87-4 at the time of writing, with Virat Kohli and co. slightly ahead in the scheme of things.