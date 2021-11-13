Hanuma Vihari dropped to get used to South African conditions, Shreyas Iyer backup for Pujara and Rahane in IND v NZ Test series: Reports

Hanuma Vihari has been dropped from India's Test squad for the New Zealand series and demoted to play for the upcoming India 'A' tour to help him acclimatize to South African playing conditions, The Times of India reported on Saturday.

In a contentious couple of events, Hanuma Vihari didn't get a mention in India's 16-man squad for the two home Tests against the Kiwis. After some commotion in the media, the middle-order batter was added to the India 'A' squad for a tour of South Africa, three days after it was originally announced.

Sources in the know explained to TOI that both Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw, who is also part of the India 'A' squad, will get back into the main team based on their performances on the tour. A source said:

“One must remember Dravid had advocated for shadow ‘A’ tours before every big away tour. Anyway, a larger squad will be there in South Africa. This allows Vihari and Prithvi to get used to the conditions and if they do well, they will be inducted into the Test team in South Africa. Anyway, India never needed specialist batters till No. 7 in India. Ravindra Jadeja can bat up the order and R Ashwin too has been good on Indian pitches."

Hanuma Vihari's last innings in India's Test colors came in Sydney in January when his heroic 161-ball knock helped save the Test on the final day. Despite being in the squad, he didn't get a chance in England for the Pataudi Trophy.

Similarly, Prithvi Shaw was flown to England as an emergency backup in the Test series after seeing his impressive performances in domestic cricket. However, he too has been dropped despite not even getting a single chance on that tour.

After Hanuma Vihari's snub, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill being seen as middle-order backups

Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav (the Mumbai Indians batter isn't a part of both India and India 'A' squads) were being seen as heirs for middle-order veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in England.

Now, after their snubs, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are being seen as fit for the role. According to TOI, Iyer, who got into the Indian squad despite not playing red-ball cricket in years, could be seen batting in the middle-order alongside Gill against New Zealand. It will be a test of their abilities and adaptability.

