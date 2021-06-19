IND v NZ memes, WTC Final: Top 10 funny memes from Day 2

After a washout on Day 1, the WTC Final between India and New Zealand finally began on Day 2. Although there were multiple interruptions on the second day as well, the fans got to witness 64.4 overs of action from Southampton.

The Blackcaps won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson had no hesitation in fielding first. The conditions were optimal for the fast bowlers, and it seemed like New Zealand would dominate India in the initial overs.

However, a fantastic opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ensured that India got off to a good start. The two openers played cautiously and added 62 runs for the first wicket.

Surprisingly, the Kiwi pacers failed to take a single wicket in the first 20 overs. Kyle Jamieson finally scalped the first wicket of the WTC Final as he sent Sharma back to the pavilion. Soon after, Shubman joined his opening partner in the dressing room, courtesy of Neil Wagner.

Cheteshwar Pujara tried to build a partnership with Virat Kohli, but Trent Boult rattled his stumps before he could touch double digits. It looked like the Blackcaps were back in the contest.

However, the momentum shifted once again as skipper Kohli stitched an unbeaten 58-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to guide India to 146/3 at the end of Day 2.

Only a few overs were possible in the final session of the day because of bad light. Still, fans were happy to see India perform well on Day 2 of the WTC Final.

Best memes from Day 2 of the WTC Final

Social media was abuzz during the second day of the inaugural WTC Final. Here are some of the top memes from the battle between India and New Zealand.

When Virat Kohli doesn’t win a toss in ages and you need to attribute it to something.



#WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/gYBULc52kI — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 19, 2021

First COVID-19, then RAIN and now BAD LIGHT interrupts the play.

Meanwhile #WTC2021 be like- pic.twitter.com/40FVoFqDxv — Đ Mac (@Dee_Maek) June 19, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee