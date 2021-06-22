IND v NZ memes, WTC Final: Top 10 funny memes from Day 5

The fifth day of the WTC final provided fans with some solid entertainment. The Indian cricket team began the day by taking some big wickets. However, the Black Caps fought back later in the day and took a vital 32-run first-innings lead.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 49 runs for the New Zealand side while lower-order batsmen Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee put together a partnership of 51 runs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 4/76 in 26 overs. Ishant Sharma supported him brilliantly with a three-wicket haul.

Interestingly, both spinners managed to pick up wickets for India, but ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned wicketless in his 26-over spell. Bumrah bowled nine maidens and conceded 57 runs in the first innings. He will look to better his performance on the final day.

India were expected to play at a faster run rate, but Virat Kohli's men batted cautiously in the second innings. Shubman Gill lost his wicket early on, but Rohit Sharma scored 30 runs off 81 deliveries to ensure India ended the Black Caps' lead. Tim Southee trapped both Indian openers in front of the stumps.

Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli ensured that the Indian team did not lose any more wickets on Day 5. The two Indian batters added 13 runs for the third wicket before the day's play ended.

Since there were frequent rain interruptions during the first five days of the WTC Final, the reserve day will now come into play. Both teams will be keen to avoid losing, but fans are hoping for a clear winner from the inaugural WTC Final.

Best memes from Day 5 of the WTC Final

Social media was abuzz during the fifth day of the WTC Final. Here are some of the best memes of the day.

Is it world cup or gully cricket 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dPE6Iaj7j0 — sunny (@sunny39054087) June 22, 2021

