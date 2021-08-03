IND ve ENG 2021: "I am sure Virat Kohli will take India to series win" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team to their first Test series win in England in 14 years. Chahal feels India are high on confidence after their win Down Under and that would certainly help them against England.

Although India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, they will be acclimatized to the conditions having been there for almost two months. They also played a warm-up game against the County Select XI, which might have given them an idea about their team combination.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, Yuzvendra Chahal explained why India are the favorites to win the Test series against England.

"This series will be so exciting. I see India as the favorites to win the series. We are high on confidence after defeating Australia in their own backyard. I am sure that Virat bhaiya will take India to a series win in England," Yuzvendra Chahal stated.

Chahal feels India have all the bases covered in all three departments. He believes there are a number of match winners in the Indian squad who are in good form.

"Be it batting, bowling, or fielding, we have all the boxes ticked. We have batsmen who can take the game away from the opposition at any point of time or in any situation," Chahal added.

"We have bowlers who can get breakthroughs at any time. We have Virat bhaiya, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit bhaiya, and Rishabh who are in great form. In bowling, we have Bumrah, Shami bhaiya and Ishant bhaiya. Ashwin and Jadeja are also there. So, we have a strong side to win the series in England with."

Yuzvendra Chahal has been working on his batting

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was a part of India's recently-concluded Sri Lankan tour, has been working on his batting too. He understands that there might come a situation where he will need to contribute with the bat. He has been hitting the nets daily as he strives to become a better batsman.

"I am working on my batting. I have been batting in the nets. Be it fast bowlers or spinners, we have all been batting in the nets, because we have to score runs and get runs for the team in certain situations. I am preparing myself for such situations. Apart from bowling, I take out time for batting in the nets every day," said Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 56 ODIs and 49 T20Is for India. But playing Test cricket is something that he is dreaming of.

