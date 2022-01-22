"India misjudged them, they were overconfident" - Imran Tahir on South Africa's series wins

Former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir feels the Proteas' Test and ODI series wins against India were down to the visitors' overconfidence.

South Africa came back after a defeat in Centurion to win the Test series 2-1 and then beat India in the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the third and final match.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda - lead in the ODI series as they beat India in the second match as well



Can India win the last ODI and salvage some pride? 🤔



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND South Africa take an unassailablelead in the ODI series as they beat India in the second match as wellCan India win the last ODI and salvage some pride? 🤔 South Africa take an unassailable 2️⃣-0️⃣ lead in the ODI series as they beat India in the second match as well 🙌Can India win the last ODI and salvage some pride? 🤔#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/o7yiGyV2CM

Speaking to ANI during the ongoing Legends Cricket League, Tahir said:

"I don't judge any team but India is a very good side and this South African team is just growing up and India misjudged them and they were overconfidence that they can defeat this team easily and this is the main reason for Indian side defeat."

He went on to add:

"India dominating world cricket in Test and one day both from last 4 to 5 years but this Proteas team played very well and they took good advantage of their home conditions and turned it into victory."

"This is the biggest victory" - Imran Tahir on South Africa's series wins over India

Imran Tahir hailed South Africa's series wins over India as very special.

He told ANI:

"This is the biggest victory than anything I believe this win is very special as this team is too young and they beat the nation who is dominating both formats for a long time. South Africa played so well and locked both series."

Imran Tahir is among the three South African players in World Giants team in the Cricket Legends League, along with Albie and Morne Morkel. He returned wicketless as the Giants went down to the Asia Lions in Oman.

Kevin O'Brien's explosive 95 powered the Giants to 205, but the Lions chased it down with four balls to spare thanks to half-centuries from Tillakratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Giants will next take on the India Maharajas today.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava