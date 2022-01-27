"No better place to score runs" - Salman Butt backs Virat Kohli to do well in home series against West Indies 

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt believes Virat Kohli has an opportunity to regain lost form in the upcoming series against West Indies. He feels that the right-hander was impressive in South Africa and can now look to score big runs at home.

Butt made these remarks during a recent live session on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that Kohli has the chance to make merry on the batting-friendly Indian tracks. He opined that the star-batter could surely roar back to form in such favorable conditions.

Salman Butt said:

"He should definitely play in the West Indies series. His form is coming back. Also, he did play quite well in his last few innings in South Africa. There's no better place than India to score some big runs."

India suffered a whitewash in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa. Butt stated that considering their star-studded line-up, the visitors shouldn't have lost a single game.

"India should not have lost a single game in the ODI series. India have scored heavily in this format in the past. The totals they failed to chase were not even challenging for their standards. Looking at the bowlers who were selected, I don't think there was an attacking mindset," Salman Butt said.

The Indian cricket team will next be seen in action next month, against the West Indies. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series is set to begin on February 6 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Some unnecessary things have shaken things up in Indian cricket" - Salman Butt

Butt noted that there have been several changes in the Indian team management with former coach Ravi Shastri's exit. He suggested that while things would eventually get back on track, there was no need to tinker with something that was yielding positive results.

Salman Butt added:

"Ravi Shastri isn't the only guy who left. There has been a major change in the team management. Won't call it a decline, but there's been a shake-up in the system. There also have been some necessary things. While it will get stable with time, there was no need shake something which was successful."

Having lost both the Test and ODI series in South Africa, the Men in Blue will look to make amends with an improved performance against the West Indies at home. White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be at the helm of the side for the series.

