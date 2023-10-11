IND vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

India will take on Afghanistan in match number nine of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2 PM IST. The Men in Blue began their campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Australia in Chennai. In contrast, Afghanistan went down to Bangladesh by six wickets in Dharamsala.

India bowled first after losing the toss against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), however, combined to bowl out the Aussies for 199 in 49.3 overs. India did not allow a single Australian batter to score a fifty. In the chase, they crumbled to 2/3. However, the experienced hands of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them to victory.

Afghanistan were poor in their opening 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh. They crumbled from 83/1 to 156 all out, with only opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz making a decent contribution. Their performance against spin bowling left a lot to be desired. There was not much the bowlers could do after the batters disappointed.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Rather surprisingly, India and Afghanistan have faced each other only three times in the one-day format. The Men in Blue have won two of the matches, while the other game was tied. The last ODI meeting between the two sides was in the 2019 World Cup in England.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 3

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches tied: 1

Matches with no result: 0

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

India and Afghanistan have met only once in the ODI World Cup, which was during the 2019 edition. In the game played in Southampton, Afghanistan were on the verge of a famous win. However, a hat-trick from pacer Mohammed Shami saved Team India from an embarrassing defeat.

Last 5 India vs Afghanistan ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, India and Afghanistan have only met three times in ODIs. Their first ever encounter was in Mirpur in 2014. The Men in Blue clinched victory in the game by eight wickets.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the three ODI matches played between India and Afghanistan:

IND (224/8) beat AFG (213) by 11 runs, Jun 22, 2019

AFG (252/8) tied with IND (252), Sep 25, 2018

IND (160/2) beat AFG (159) by 8 wickets, Mar 05, 2014