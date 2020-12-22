IND v AUS 2020: 'A hammer blow' – Michael Hussey on Mohammed Shami’s absence

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey feels that the absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the upcoming Tests will be a “hammer blow” for India.

Mohammed Shami was recently ruled out of the India vs Australia Test series, after suffering a fracture on his right forearm.

Shami got hit on his bowling hand from a Pat Cummins delivery during India’s disastrous second innings in the Adelaide Test. Scans later revealed the true extent of the injury.

“ It’s a bit of a hammer blow. He’s one of the best bowlers in the Indian camp. I think the confidence would have really taken a hit and there’ll be a few doubts in mind,” Michael Hussey said.

Michael Hussey feels Mohammed Shami’s departure will dent the team’s confidence

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Michael Hussey shed light on how the absence of both Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami for the upcoming games will impact the Indian side.

Calling Mohammed Shami one of the best bowlers in the Indian camp, Michael Hussey said that the visitors would now be doubtful of their chances of winning in Australia.

“Suddenly they go 0-1 down, their captain heads back home. Mohammed Shami hit on the arm- now we’re not sure how bad that is. The last time India were here, they’d won the first Test match and it really gave them a lot of belief and confidence that they could win here in Australia,” the 45-year-old continued.

Who will replace Mohammed Shami?

Mohammed Shami’s injury is certainly a big blow to the Indian team, particularly after how the bowler performed the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19.

The 30-year-old had ended that Test series as the third-highest wicket-taker, picking up 16 wickets in four matches.

Ouch...



Shami is getting some treatment for a nasty blow on the arm: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SyodTTQXO0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

With Mohammed Shami now ruled out, the team management has a big call to make in terms of the bowler’s replacement. India can choose from young guns Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, with both pacers already part of the Test squad.

Mohammed Siraj particularly impressed during the two practice matches against Australia A, picking up five wickets across the games.

The Indian team can also choose from a trio of fast bowlers who are currently in Australia with the rest of the squad, if they want to call up another pacer.

Shardul Thakur, Kartik Tyagi and T Natarajan are training and serving as net bowlers for the Test side in Australia.