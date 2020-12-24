IND vs AUS 2020: Australia is probably going to blow India away, says Shane Warne ahead of Melbourne Test

Former cricketer Shane Warne predicted that Australia will blow away India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. The Australian also claimed that the Indian cricket team is still a “bit shocked” by the Adelaide collapse.

The home side will come with a lot of confidence after bundling out India for their lowest-ever total of 36 during the second innings. Shane Warne, who has 708 Test wickets for Australia, is currently a part of the broadcasting team at Fox Sports.

Discussing India’s chances with Tom Morris ahead of the 2nd Test, Shane Warne talked about why he feels India will struggle to win the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

“I think Australia is probably going to blow them away. They will be a bit shocked by what happened at Adelaide."

Shane Warne is not the first pundit to predict a tough time for India at Melbourne. With Indian skipper Virat Kohli unavailable and Mohammed Shami out injured, many believe that the Indian cricket team will find it difficult to replicate the success of the 2018-19 Australia tour.

Shane Warne’s advice to India ahead of Boxing Day Test

India will be without Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli for the rest of the series

Continuing his pre-match analysis, Shane Warne pointed out how the absence of Mohammed Shami will hurt the Indian team, especially at Melbourne. The fast bowler has been ruled out of the Test series with a forearm fracture, and the team is yet to decide on Shami’s replacement.

“(Mohammed) Shami is a huge loss as well. He’s such a quality bowler. And if you look at bowlers for the Melbourne conditions, drop-in pitches, Shami hits the seam and stands it up, and bowls a good length and straight.”

Despite predicting that India will struggle in the 2nd Test, Shane Warne suggested that the visitors have a fighting chance, provided they get their playing XI right.

“Having said that, they have some class players to come in like KL Rahul. Young Gill will come in. (Ajinkya) Rahane is a class act. We know what (Cheteshwar) Pujara can do," Warne said.

The Indian cricket team’s selection was called out by several viewers, especially after it failed to fire during the 1st Test. Many have backed Shubman Gill to replace the maligned opener Prithvi Shaw, as the youngster continues to struggle with his technique. Media reports have also suggested that players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul could also return to the playing XI ahead of the 2nd match.