IND vs AUS 2020: Dilip Vengsarkar gives reason for choosing Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant

As has been the case amongst many members of the cricketing fraternity in recent weeks, Indian legend Dilip Vengsarkar also weighed in on the Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant debate ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series. Dilip Vengsarkar gave his backing to Saha, while also explaining his reasons for picking the 36-year-old in his playing XI.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series, many fans and pundits have had their say on the Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant debate. The two keepers are vying for one spot currently in the Indian Test side, with fans split when it comes to choosing between the two.

I’ll always pick Wriddhiman Saha in a 5-day game: Dilip Vengsarkar

Speaking on SK Live with Indranil Basu, Dilip Vengsarkar was posed with the question that has been a hotly-contested topic in recent weeks. When asked by Indranil Basu on who the legend will pick to be behind the stumps, Dilip Vengsarkar offered his complete backing to Wriddhiman Saha.

Explaining his decision of choosing Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant, Dilip Vengsarkar claimed that the decision was very easy for him. The iconic batsman pointed out that it is important to not make any mistakes during a five-day game. Taking all your chances is crucial, which is why he said that he’ll pick Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant for a five-day game.

“If you’re playing 5-day matches, if you drop one catch or you miss one stumping, you’re gone because every session is important. Here you have to convert even the half chances into chances," said Vengsarkar.

While concluding his views on the wicket-keeper debate, Dilip Vengsarkar pointed out that Wriddhiman Saha has been in good form, and the keeper will be his pick for the India vs Australia 2020 series. However, Vengsarkar also hinted that he will choose Wriddhiman Saha for the start of the series and observe how it goes on from there.

Different experts of the game have made different calls when it comes to the Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant dilemma. Sunil Gavaskar recently suggested that Rishabh Pant’s batting gives him an edge over Wriddhiman Saha, while Aakash Chopra also hinted that the youngster may pip Saha to the starting spot in the 1st Test.

However, recently-retired cricketer Parthiv Patel agreed with Dilip Vengsarkar, as he said that Wriddhiman Saha should be part of the playing XI in the first Test.

Advertisement

🎤 INTERVIEW 🎤: "This 💯 has been a confidence booster for me." 🔝🔥



Watch @RishabhPant17 reflect on his & #TeamIndia's performance in the pink-ball tour game against Australia A - by @Moulinparikh



Full interview 📽️👉 https://t.co/kwfLCMuHDp pic.twitter.com/Owme4y1qhx — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

Both Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant bring different qualities to the table, and it is up to the team management to decide which way they want to go. Wriddhiman Saha has prior experience of keeping with the pink-ball and is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in Indian cricket. His recent stint in the IPL has also proved that he is no mug with the bat, and can hold his own lower down the order.

However, as has been the case in his short career, Rishabh Pant’s swashbuckling batting style may help paper over any concerns that the team may have about his wicket-keeping. The youngster had a stellar tour of Australia the last time and recently made headlines with his explosive hundred in the second practice match against Australia A.

Irrespective of the discussions, fans will get the final answer to the Saha-Pant debate soon, with the 1st Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series scheduled to begin from December 17.