IND vs AUS 2020: Hardik Pandya heaps praise on 'outstanding' Natarajan

Hardik Pandya may have been the star of the T20I series for India, but he felt that Thangarasu Natarajan deserved the Man of the Series award. Playing for the Men in Blue for the first time, the left-arm pacer picked up six wickets in the three-match T20I series to help India beat Australia 2-1.

Hardik Pandya was named the Player of the Series for his exemplary batting displays in the first two games, but he lauded Thangarasu Natarajan and praised the player's talent and hard work after the final game of the series.

Natarajan certainly played a vital role for India in the T20I series, as he conceded just 72 runs across the three games at 6.91 runs per over. He also picked up key wickets in all three matches, ensuring that India came out on top in the T20I series.

Hardik Pandya posted the following on his official Twitter handle:

"Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hard work. You deserve the Man of the Series from my side, bhai! Congratulations to Team India on the win."

Could Thangarasu Natarajan be India's trump card at the T20I World Cup?

Thangarasu Natarajan's rise to prominence comes at the perfect time for India, with the upcoming T20I World Cup next year. His performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, followed by his performances against Australia have shown that he is capable of making an impact in any side.

Natarajan outperformed the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the T20 series against Australia. His performances have seen him earn praise from not only Hardik Pandya, but also Virat Kohli, his Australian counter-parts, and also the commentators.

If Natarajan at this level consistently, he will no doubt be a part of the squad for the T2- World Cup, which is due to take place next October in India.