IND vs AUS 2020: India's win percentage defending 300+ scores in ODIs

India have set Australia a target of 303 runs in the third ODI of the 3-match series between the two sides. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja all scored half-centuries, with the latter duo's late blitz helping India cross the 300+ run mark.

It was an excellent comeback by India after losing early wickets to the Australian spinners on a slow pitch. If history is anything to go by, then the Men in Blue will fancy their chances of defending their total against Australia.

India have won 69 ODIs after scoring 300+ in the first innings

Since 1996, India have scored 300+ runs while batting first on 82 occasions in ODIs. They usually tend to win games after scoring at a rate of more than a run a ball.

India have successfully defended a 300+ total 69 times in one-day internationals, suffering defeat only 13 times. This has resulted in a win percentage of 84.14% in ODIs in which they have scored 300+ runs.

The highest-ever score India have failed to defend in a match was in 2019 when Australia chased down 359 runs. Ashton Turner and Peter Handscomb were the main stars in what was an unlikely win for the Aussies.

The Virat Kohli-led side also failed to defend a total of 348 runs against New Zealand earlier this year. Generally, India are a safe bet to win when they hit a score of 300+ and will no doubt be confident of beating Australia and winning the third ODI of the series.

With Australia already down by three wickets at the time of writing, India will be delighted with the position they are in at the half-way stage of the game.

A win in the third ODI will give India massive confidence for the rest of the tour Down under. Following the ODI series, Australia and India will play three T20Is which will be followed by a four-match Test series.