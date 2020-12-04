IND vs AUS 2020: India showed great character to fight back against Australia, says Virat Kohli

India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series. The game was shrouded in controversy, but Virat Kohli was pleased to see his side earn a come from behind win. The Indian captain was pleased with the character his side showed in the win.

"We showed character to fight back. I thought they had a great start and they were cruising to be honest. That's how T20 goes, we put enough pressure on them, but you need a bit of luck," Virat Kohli said.

'Concussion replacements are a strange thing,' says Virat Kohli

Australia v India - Ravindra Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal after suffering an injury

The first T20I between India and Australia was turned on its head after India used the concussion substitute rule to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder seemed to be struggling with a hamstring injury, but as he had been hit on the helmet before, doctors ruled that he had been concussed.

Justin Langer wasn't happy with the decision, and he would have been livid after watching Yuzvendra Chahal turn the game around. Australia was cruising at 55-0, but Chahal took three key wickets to lead India to victory.

Virat Kohli said that Ravindra Jadeja was still feeling dizzy after the game. He added that India earned their luck by putting the pressure on Australia in the middle-overs.

"Jaddu got a knock on the side of a head and was a bit dizzy and still is. Concussion replacements are a strange thing, today it worked for us maybe another time he wouldn't have found a like-for-like. He came in and bowled really well. The pitch offered him enough," Virat Kohli said.

The win helped India take a 1-0 series lead going into the second game. India will will play the second game of the three-match series in Sidney on Sunday.