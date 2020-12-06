IND vs AUS 2020: Indian cricket team has the best No. 6 and No. 7 in T20I, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm wrist spinner, Brad Hogg believes that the Indian cricket team is the most balanced side for the T20 format in world cricket. India, who have remained unbeaten in T20Is this year, received huge praise from the spinner. Following its win over Australia in the first T20I, the Indian cricket team has now stretched its winning streak into 8 games.

Hogg believes the prime reason for the success of the Indian cricket team is the presence of the all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

"If you are going to win the T20 World Cup, your No. 6 and No. 7 batsmen are the most vital cogs in your batting line-up. Because they are the ones that are going to finish off an innings as Jadeja and Pandya do quite often," Hogg said about the Indian cricket team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg also added that the Indian cricket team currently has the best No. 6 and No. 7 in T20 cricket. He believes that this is the advantage India have over all other teams.

"That is the advantage India have over all the other teams. They have the best No. 6 and No. 7 in T20 cricket. So, India should not change their batting line-up,” Brad Hogg stated on his YouTube channel.

India have batting depth as well as quality bowlers: Brad Hogg

After being outplayed by Australia in the first 2 ODIs, India have come back strong. They claimed back-to-back victories in the 3rd ODI and the 1st T20I. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya played crucial roles in both these victories, further justifying the importance of their presence.

Hogg, who was speaking after Indian cricket team's win over Australia in the first T20I, also admitted that India are better than Australia in T20.

“India last night were too good for Australia, they are the better T20 team. They have got a wonderful outfit. They have got batting depth as well as quality bowlers. If Australia have got an advantage it is in the bowling department, but India across the board are sensational,” he concluded.

The Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I later today. India currently lead the series 1-0 ahead of the game at Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning at 1:40 PM IST.