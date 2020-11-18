Ind vs Aus 2020: Ishant Sharma 'looking good' after bowling long spell in training

Ishant Sharma is back in training as he looks to prove his fitness ahead of the India vs Australia Test series. The fast bowler was in practice mode on Wednesday as he bowled a long spell at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

BCCI sources told ESPN that Ishant Sharma was 'looking good' as he bowled in front of the chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi and NCA chief Rahul Dravid. The session was supervised by former India fast bowler and current U-19s head coach Paras Mhambrey.

Ishant Shama, who injured his rib during the IPL, also went through some fielding drills with a mix of high and low catches, as well as a stretching routine. He is expected to bowl another spell sometime later the day.

Ishant Sharma and Team India face a race against time

Ishant Shama has been named in the squad for the Australia series, but won't be joining his teammates Down Under unless he can prove his fitness. Sharma bowled close to six overs on Wednesday and that is certainly a promising sign ahead of the gruelling Test series that awaits India.

If he can be declared fit in time for the start of the series, Ishant Sharma will fly alone to Australia to link up with his teammates. He have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, which leaves him and the team with a tight deadline to get him ready.

The first Test of the India vs Australia series is set to get underway in Adelaide on December 17. India will be hoping that they can include Ishant Sharma in the squad as he is not only one of their most senior bowlers, but also has a good record in Australia. The 32-year-old is nearing his 100th Test match for India and has picked up 297 wickets.